Letter to the editor: Support Chipman as director of ATF

Gun violence is rising here in Montana and nationwide. I know firsthand the impact violence can have on a family.

My ex-husband struggled with alcoholism and was emotionally and physically abusive. Perpetrators of violence like him are exactly the people we need to ensure don’t get access to firearms, because they can take it to the lethal level. My ex-husband did — in 2017, he killed two people in our family.

Those are the real stakes of inaction — while this happened to my family, it doesn’t have to happen to yours.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is charged with stopping gun crime and gun violence, including keeping guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them — but it hasn’t had a permanent director since 2015.

The U.S. Senate has a chance to change that and support agents in doing their job. A gunowner, former ATF special agent, and gun safety expert named David Chipman has been nominated to be ATF director.

I urge fellow Montanans to call U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester at 202-224-3121 and ask them to support David Chipman, and make sure we’re doing everything possible to keep guns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them.