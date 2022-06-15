Letter to the editor: Support clean energy

Thank you for sharing the recent article titled “Massive water, wind and solar project in Idaho advances.” This is an exciting time for renewable technology. Idaho’s plan to combine these three renewables in order to provide green energy even when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing is a game changer. Idaho’s doing it and we should too! Montana can use the jobs! We have wind and sun! We need to keep our air and water clean to support our outdoor way of life, economy and tourist industry. Please contact your members of Congress and ask them to support clean energy for Montana. Visit cclusa.org/write for an easy way to contact Tester, Daines and Rosendale all at once.