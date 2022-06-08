Letter to the editor: Support Fairground improvements

The Missoula County Fairgrounds are an invaluable community asset. Over the last several years enhancements have been initiated to bring new life and appeal to the grounds. These improvements support the growing number of people and widely varying events who value the space.

More people than ever before are using the Fairground for recreation and competition on ice and thriving 4-H/FFA programs that teach hundreds of kids about agriculture, tech and much more. The limit to the growth of these youth development activities have become the very facilities we cherish. The current agricultural and ice spaces must be shared. Ice space must be closed down to make room for ag and vice versa.

For many years user groups from the 4-H/FFA and ice communities and community stakeholders have been working to develop solutions so these youth agriculture and ice activities can operate year-round. Fairgrounds development solutions also provide additional green space to draw in even more visitors. Like many things, these plans were derailed by COVID, and now it’s time to put them into action.

Let’s get together to support these plans, meet the growing demands for use, and continue to invest in our community’s vital Fairgrounds.

Clarence Wildeboer,

Missoula

