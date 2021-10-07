Letter to the editor: Support federal tobacco tax and improve public health

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is among the senators working right now on legislation that could improve the nation’s public health for years to come. One of the many provisions being considered in the reconciliation package is an increase in the federal tobacco tax — something that hasn’t been done since 2009.

Tobacco use is responsible for more than 480,000 premature deaths and $300 billion in health care costs and lost productivity every year in the U.S.

Tobacco taxes are one of the most effective ways to reduce tobacco use by getting adults to quit and discouraging young people from starting. Youth are especially price-sensitive and ensuring all tobacco products are taxed at an equitable level will help close loopholes the tobacco industry uses to entice kids from one product to another.

This year, 1,600 Montanans will die from tobacco use, the leading cause of preventable death. As a cancer survivor and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, I strongly urge Sen. Tester to pass the tobacco tax into law and help save lives from this terrible disease.

Taryn Pettit,

Florence

