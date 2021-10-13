Letter to the editor: Support for Stacie Anderson for Missoula City Council Ward 5

I have worked closely with Stacie Anderson over the past decade and found that she is a strong leader who is willing to take on the most complex and challenging issues in our community. As a native Montanan and graduate of the University of Montana she exhibits those traits we all value: honesty, hard work, compassion and the ability to listen and truly hear everyone’s opinion. To solve the many issues facing Missoula, Stacie is the right choice for Ward 5.