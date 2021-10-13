Letter to the editor: Support for Stacie Anderson for Missoula City Council Ward 5

I have worked closely with Stacie Anderson over the past decade and found that she is a strong leader who is willing to take on the most complex and challenging issues in our community. As a native Montanan and graduate of the University of Montana she exhibits those traits we all value: honesty, hard work, compassion and the ability to listen and truly hear everyone’s opinion. To solve the many issues facing Missoula, Stacie is the right choice for Ward 5.
Her record shows that she has worked tirelessly to implement a fiscally responsible budget, advance responsible growth and open space plans while working closely with her constituents and other council members. I know that when she is reelected, she will continue to create strategic solutions to support the livability and the quality of life we all enjoy here in Missoula.
I am proud to call Stacie my friend whose intellect, compassion and experience will continue to serve Ward 5 residents and the broader Missoula community well.
Nancy Keenan,
Bonner