Letter to the editor: Support funding for child care and child care providers

While essential, skilled and educated, child-care providers only earn an average of $11.19/hour, qualifying most of the workforce for a variety of state assistance such as SNAP benefits and Medicare (Kids Count, 2021). With such low wages, the child-care industry is unable to attract and retain a qualified workforce, decreasing the availability of child care, leading to parents/guardians being forced to quit their job or reduce their hours.

Stevie Wayland, director of Happy Trails Daycare and Preschool, recently shared with Raise Montana that as costs increase, accessibility for families decreases, “early childhood educators deserve higher wages, but those higher wages can't come from charging parents more”, forcing directors to decrease their programs' overall capacity.

Because expertise and education is similar to that of kindergarten teachers earning an average of $22.13/hour, child-care providers deserve pay parity (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2021). Only with appropriate compensation will licensed child-care supply be able to meet the staggering demand in our state.

Ask your legislators to support funding for child care and child-care providers Thank your child-care provider today.

Maggie Toole,

Lolo