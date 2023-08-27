What great news it is that Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess is seeking election. He has the experience and problem-solving skills to lead our city forward. He also loves his work, and it shows.

Prior to becoming mayor in September 2022, Mr. Hess served for nine years on the Missoula City Council, in roles as committee chair and vice president of the Council. He worked with the previous mayor and local transit agency to introduce zero-fare bus service to Missoula, and was instrumental in the city's acquisition of the city’s water utility from a private owner.

He also worked as director of transportation at the University of Montana, where he led UM to be the first college campus in the nation to purchase and operate electric buses. Mayor Hess is committed to facing the challenges confronting our city head on. He wants to build on Missoula's strengths to move forward by addressing affordable housing, houselessness, climate issues, changes related to the pandemic, and working with our legislature on civil liberties and tax issues.

Please join me in supporting Jordan Hess for mayor.

Christi Beltramo,

Missoula