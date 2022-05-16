Letter to the editor: Support Mary Todd for United States Congress

I am supporting Mary Todd for Montana's District 1 Congressional Seat. She has served in many leadership roles. As a strong conservative, Mary stands for biblical values we see slipping away in the United States. She believes in Montana and wants to see a prosperous Montana, but also believes there are forces trying to destroy our great United States.

Mary is a courageous woman who will fight against government corruption at the highest levels. She will fight for Montana, our police (rule of law), our vets, and our children (born and in the womb).

It is a travesty that Joe Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline which would have provided jobs, money to schools, and a boost in our economy but gave Russia the green light for the Nordstream pipeline. Nordstream does not help Montanan's but hurts all citizens of the USA.

Mary's policies want that reversed at the earliest possible opportunity. Previous politicians have failed Montanans and we need a reboot, we need someone who is NOT afraid of the ruling elite and who will stand their ground and fight for us. Montana needs to go forward, not backward when the primaries roll around June 7th. It's time we got some fresh ideas and fresh perspective in Washington DC. Mary Todd has the expertise and the spirit to fight for us all.

Toni Sward,

Kalispell

