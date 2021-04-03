Letter to the editor: Support PRO Act to move country forward

In 1935, Congress passed the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), which for the first time created a legal framework that legitimized unions. Employers could no longer ignore the demands of workers who came together in solidarity to collectively bargain. As union membership grew through the 1940s and 1950s, income inequality decreased.

Subsequent legislation has weakened the NLRA. Unions have faced steady attacks, and our leaders have stoked racial and cultural suspicion and division. Fifty years ago, a third of the workforce belonged to unions; today the ratio is about one in 10. We are living in a second Gilded Age, with the income gap higher than it has been since the 1920s and much of our government dominated by big-money interests.

The House of Representatives has now passed the PRO Act, a powerful opportunity to move our country forward.