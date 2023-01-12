Letter to the editor: Support SB84

With a growing interest and use of highly sophisticated, remote-controlled drones that have the ability to scout, monitor, and stalk big game, I appreciate the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks for taking an updated look at the regulations surrounding their use. SB84, a bill being brought by FWP and sponsored by Sen. Brown (R-Trout Creek), would clarify the time frames around which drones can be used by hunters for scouting. As hunters, we consciously restrict ourselves in ways that limit the use of the most advanced and advantageous technologies. This may be antithetical to most other industries, hobbies or successful businesses, but it's necessary to protect our wildlife and our cherished hunting traditions.Groups like Montana Backcountry Hunters & Anglers have long opposed abuse of drone technology in hunting. Fast forward to today, FWP has recognized that further clarifications are needed to defend our fair-chase traditions and to prevent abuse by drones in our sporting heritage. These tools can and do play an important role in wildlife management and research, as well as photography, but their use in hunting and scouting goes too far. Please join me in supporting SB84.