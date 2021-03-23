 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Support SCALE act, Energy Innovation

A recent article informed us that four governors support the SCALE Act, which promotes investment in carbon capture research and infrastructure. This bipartisan legislation is a superb example of coming together to solve a common problem. It can also be a template for our National Energy Policy.

Through the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA), we’ll soon have a carbon tax that returns collected funds to the people, providing a market signal to decrease emissions. Americans are very skilled at harvesting value from market signals, so this will drive innovation.

However, to fully address the climate crisis we’ll also need to incentivize removal of carbon from the atmosphere. The SCALE Act helps achieve that by providing low-income loans and grants to build out critical carbon capture infrastructure.

Tell U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale to support both the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, and the SCALE Act. Now’s not the time to put all our bets on one solution – that’s why I support an all-of-the-above National Energy Policy.

Sherman Hamilton,

Kalispell

