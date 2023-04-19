Target Range residents, please vote for the school levy and return your ballot via mail before the May 2 deadline. Please ignore the propaganda spewed on a green postcard against the levy and consider the facts for yourself. While I don’t speak for the Friends of Target Range, friendsoftargetrange.com provides great information. Target Range School spends 25% less per student than MCPS, pays teachers 10-15% less than MCPS and Hellgate, yet consistently outperforms statewide averages in standardized testing. This is an excellent school system, but it urgently needs your help. We have not passed a levy in 16 years and the school has cut many positions and froze teacher pay as a result. The future of this school is in doubt without additional investments.
People are also reading…
There are nearly 600 children hungry to learn in a supportive environment at Target Range. These are the little people that will grow up to take care of us older people, to run our institutions and our businesses so that Missoula can continue to thrive. Please consider your vote for the levy as a critical investment in the future of our community. I challenge you to find a better investment of your resources.
Loan McInnis,
Missoula