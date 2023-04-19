Target Range residents, please vote for the school levy and return your ballot via mail before the May 2 deadline. Please ignore the propaganda spewed on a green postcard against the levy and consider the facts for yourself. While I don’t speak for the Friends of Target Range, friendsoftargetrange.com provides great information. Target Range School spends 25% less per student than MCPS, pays teachers 10-15% less than MCPS and Hellgate, yet consistently outperforms statewide averages in standardized testing. This is an excellent school system, but it urgently needs your help. We have not passed a levy in 16 years and the school has cut many positions and froze teacher pay as a result. The future of this school is in doubt without additional investments.