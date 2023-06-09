One guy in Montana is truly in support of military veterans, Jon Tester. He enacted the Veterans Choice program allowing vets to get care from outside providers and not wait for VA appointments.

Jon voted to raise the debt limit so vets and others wouldn't lose their benefits, while Daines and Rosendale voted against it.

Tester, himself a farmer, supports farmers.

Tariffs put on China in 2018, we Americans paid for, not China.

We need to support Montana farmer, former teacher, and veteran supporter, Jon Tester.

Joe Gervais,

Corvallis