The Blackfoot River courses through one of the most richly storied and ecologically productive regions in the country. The river embodies Montana’s heritage, rooted in special places to hunt, fish and explore. My husband, John Herzer, and I have owned and operated Blackfoot River Outfitters in Missoula for 30 years. The river isn’t just our business’s namesake; it’s the heart and soul of our family. John and I fished the Blackfoot in the early 90s when most people thought it was "dead" due to mining contamination and a lackluster fisheries management plan. We watched the revival of the river back to the glory days Norman Maclean wrote about in "A River Runs Through It.” Our children grew up fishing, floating and camping on this river and we would hate to see it threatened again.