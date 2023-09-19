The Blackfoot River courses through one of the most richly storied and ecologically productive regions in the country. The river embodies Montana’s heritage, rooted in special places to hunt, fish and explore. My husband, John Herzer, and I have owned and operated Blackfoot River Outfitters in Missoula for 30 years. The river isn’t just our business’s namesake; it’s the heart and soul of our family. John and I fished the Blackfoot in the early 90s when most people thought it was "dead" due to mining contamination and a lackluster fisheries management plan. We watched the revival of the river back to the glory days Norman Maclean wrote about in "A River Runs Through It.” Our children grew up fishing, floating and camping on this river and we would hate to see it threatened again.
The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) offers hope, aiming to safeguard this cherished resource. For two decades, a diverse coalition and Sen. Jon Tester have rallied behind the BCSA and we’re grateful for their relentless advocacy. This bill is scheduled for a hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee on Thursday, Sept. 21. Call Sen. Daines and voice your support for this proposal.
Terri Raugland,
Missoula