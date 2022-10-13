Letter to the editor: Support the Crisis Intervention levy

We support the Crisis Intervention Levy. Missoula is a compassionate community and has always lent a hand to those less fortunate. We recognize the need to provide services to those among us who do not have a home nor receive the adequate assistance to support them in their daily lives. The current housing crisis has exasperated this social problem. It is very apparent on our streets and open spaces that people are in need.

Joan Chittister writes that: “A moral world is one whose societies realize that none of us can manage alone, without a lift up along the way, without the help of those who really believe that my life is as important as their own”.

Missoula made the necessary first step by using federal funds to provide these critical services but these funds will be gone in a few months.

Yes, another property tax is not desirable but it is the only tool that the state allows Missoulians to provide this necessary assistance. Vote for the Crisis Intervention Levy.

Bruce and Mari Bender,

Missoula