Letter to the editor: Support the Farigrounds bond

As the general manager of the UM Griz Hockey program and a participant in ice sports at Glacier Ice Rink, I support the Fairgrounds bond to enhance and improve our amazing Missoula County Fairgrounds. The revitalized Griz Hockey program took off last season and created community connection and a source of pride during the winter months. We had an average attendance of 1,300 fans at our games from residents across the greater Missoula County area. Griz Hockey is a fast-paced, fun experience for the whole family, and is a major conduit to introducing children and adults to ice sports. Griz Hockey games fill restaurants, bars, and hotels during game days, supporting local businesses. Families often ask me how they can get their child into ice sports, only to find out how difficult it is to get ice time. With the addition of the proposed year-round rink, we can allow more kids and adults to get involved with all ice sports, including public skating, hockey, figure skating and curling. It’s time to make our fairgrounds a year-round place for learning and community connection. Together, we can create more opportunities for education and expanded recreation with a third sheet of ice.