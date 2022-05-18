Letter to the editor: Support the Missoula Aging Services levy

If you need one more reason to vote in the upcoming primary election, consider the health, welfare and dignity of our senior citizens. Missoula Aging Services plays a vital role in our community. Not only do they provide direct care for our veterans and seniors, but they also provide and coordinate a wide variety of other services that support families and caregivers. They run the popular Meals on Wheels program that ensures seniors who are home-bound or have mobility issues get enough to eat. They run the nursing home ombudsman program that advocates for our parents and grandparents in assisted living facilities. They provide a resource information center that handles a wide array of calls ranging from housing assistance to food insecurity to issues of death and dying. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.