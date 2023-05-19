As a hunter and mother who enjoys exploring Montana’s beautiful public lands, I know that my quality of life is tied directly to the health of our landscapes. I’ve seen firsthand how cheatgrass in Montana has overtaken sagebrush country and native plants, and how wildfires in Western Montana have destroyed secure habitat for wildlife and hunting opportunities. It’s part of how climate change is negatively impacting our public lands and wildlife populations.

Fortunately, the Bureau of Land Management recently proposed a new rule designed to restore the health of public lands. It’s called the Public Lands Rule and it would identify degraded or fragmented wildlife habitat and encourage conserving and restoring those lands so they thrive for future generations. The proposed rule’s emphasis on land protection and restoration will benefit big game and other species who rely on intact and connected habitat. It’s a common-sense proposal that seeks to ensure the long-term well-being of public lands and their resources for future generations.

The agency is currently taking public comments about this proposal. I hope you’ll join me in speaking up in strong support of this conservation measure. You can do so by going to nwf.org/publiclandsrule.

Tanya Gates,

Florence