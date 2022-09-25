Letter to the editor: Support Vote For Our Fairgrounds campaign

As a Missoula-based business that supports ice hockey and ice sports at all scales, HockeyWolf is proud to support the Vote FOR our Fairgrounds campaign.

The Fairgrounds has been a draw for our community for more than 100 years now. It's a great space that helps preserve our agricultural traditions, and is an important outlet for recreation. In the past 25 years, the popularity of hockey, curling, figure skating and other ice activities has made the fairgrounds even more vibrant.

The success of the Fairgrounds is now holding itself back. Both the agriculture and ice programs must turn people away and limit their activities due to insufficient space and facilities.

A new sheet of ice and an indoor agriculture pavilion have been in the works for a long time. Now it's time to make these improvements happen. The upgrades will allow more people from across Missoula County and the Pacific Northwest to make use of these facilities right here in the heart of Missoula.

We proudly join other community members and businesses in urging voters to approve the fairgrounds bond on the November election ballot so we can make these plans a reality.

Traver McLeod,

Missoula