“Bonner’s the Best!” That’s what students, teachers, staff, and community residents have always said about our community centerpiece, Bonner School. The excellence of teachers and administrators has been recognized in numerous awards. To keep it the best, school district residents had always passed mill levies by huge margins. Shockingly it’s been 18 years since a Bonner District 14 mill levy has passed. To be clear, the levies that are passed for Missoula County High Schools don’t include our local school. The Bonner School District has its own, separate mill levy.

Bonner School’s funding has not kept pace with growing demands. Challenges even increased during the pandemic. Our exceptional teachers and staff have lost earning power. Recruiting has become difficult. Ordinary expenses like utilities have taken a bigger share of available funds. Because of recent mill levy failures, the school board has scaled back its request to voters. Instead of seeking the full funding allowed by state law, the board is asking voters for only 1.4% of it. For around three dollars a month, you can help make a difference for our students and the community! Bonner/Milltown friends and neighbors, please vote YES in support of the school’s General Fund increase.