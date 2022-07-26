Letter to the editor: Supreme Court does not care about human life

It’s ironic, but does anyone see it? First, the Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, letting states ban abortion, then the Supreme Court rules against the EPA fixing the climate crisis. The first was supposedly “pro-life,” but the second will kill people on an enormous scale. Supreme Court conservatives claim they care deeply about human life, but the ruling against the EPA proves they only pretend.

According to the overwhelming majority of the world’s climate scientists, we had a very narrow window to prevent the worst of the climate crisis from happening — the megadroughts, the floods, and the collapse of the world’s ecosystems--but the court’s EPA ruling has closed that window. It is now almost inevitable that the climate crisis will cause massive famine, political chaos, and economic collapse. Many people will die, but the conservatives on the court obviously couldn’t care less.

So here we are, thanks to the Supreme Court: Fossil fuel industries are now free to destroy the planet, but women are not free to control their bodies.

The conservatives on the court say it is all so very logical, but I say it is insane.

Wade Sikorski,

Willard