 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Surely by now!
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Surely by now!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

You must see it! The genetically engineered COVID-19 vaccine does not work. The entire process has never worked for any disease it has been tried on in the past. That shot is artifice, used by some robber barons to steal the world blind. There is an old saying, “If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.” You so desperately wish for something to stop this contagion, you will buy any dream they sell you. Now! Together! Let's deal with this situation! Use nitty-gritty! Not dreams!

Ed Dramer,

Kalispell 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
4
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News