Letter to the editor: Susan Campbell Reneau is dedicated to Missoula

For more than 20 years, Susan Campbell Reneau worked with Missoula Police Department and Missoula County Sheriff Department representatives as the chairman of Neighborhood Watch to keep our Missoula community safe. She founded a medical rescue unit when her rural community had no means of caring for injured men, women and children. That medical rescue unit, Southern Trinity Area Rescue (STAR) exists today as a full medical unit in a rural community because of Susan’s original leadership many decades ago. Now Susan recognizes a need for strict enforcement of laws in the Justice of the Peace office to insure that repeat criminals with serious offenses are taken off our streets so that they can’t harm my family and my friends’ families. I need Susan Campbell Reneau’s dedication to our community to be applied to the Justice of the Peace position. For 30 years she has helped children, women, and veterans, and now it is time for her to help all of us.