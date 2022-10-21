 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Susan Campbell Reneau will be fair

Susan Campbell Reneau, candidate for Justice of the Peace in Missoula County, pledges to listen to all cases before her with laser intensity to make sure everyone receives a fair trial and will render decisions based upon fairness, impartiality, and integrity. Susan will stop the revolving door policy in Missoula that releases criminals into our community to commit more crimes by setting high enough bail and will show compassion for victims of crime. In cases of child support, she will always keep the welfare of the child in mind. Enforcement of existing laws is the backbone of a civilized society, and Susan Campbell Reneau pledges to enforce the law as Justice of the Peace. When you receive your November ballot in the next few weeks, please for vote her.

E.P. Newsom,

Missoula

0 Comments
