Letter to the editor: Susan Reneau Campbell can't be a fair judge

This opinion is in response to several letters endorsing and stating that Susan Reneau (Justice of the Peace) will listen to each side with “laser focus”. This is far from the truth! In a Missoulian news article dated July 10, 2010 titled ‘Conservative and liberal: Rehberg hears from, responds to two Missoulas’. At the forum during the question-and-answer period, Reneau stood up and asked the following question, “Will you and rest of the Republicans that are going to get elected (to Congress) promise to do whatever is necessary to overthrow Obamacare and some of the communistic and socialistic laws that have been passed by this outrageous Congress?” I was shocked when she said this and am still repulsed by that statement. You can interpret from that statement she believes Democrats are Communist. People live by what they say, Susan. You could not possibly be a fair judge in Missoula.