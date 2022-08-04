Letter to the editor: Susan Reneau will protect our community from criminals

I've lived in Missoula for 17 years and have never seen the level of crime I see now. I read somewhere that for the size of Missoula, we have as high a crime rate as New York City (City-Data.com crime index stated the 2019 crime rate in Missoula was 339 — higher than in 87.6% U.S. cities). Every day I read in the Missoulian that criminals are given second, third and fourth chances for the same crime they keep committing, and I wonder why judges and justices of the peace allow this to happen. Why are bails set so low by judges in Missoula so that criminals are out to harm the public again and again? We need a Justice of the Peace that listens to the recommendations of arresting police officers and sets high enough bails, so criminals stay in jail until trial if they are repeat offenders. I support Susan Campbell Reneau for Justice of the Peace, Department 2, because I know she will protect our community from criminals.