Letter to the editor: Swanson giving wrong information

I read with alarm Cory Swanson’s Sunday opinion piece entitled “Resist Attorney General’s attack” — was he referencing Montana's AG, Austen Knudsen, which would make sense, or the U.S. AG, Merrick Garland, a man with an outstanding reputation of honesty, integrity and the rule of law? My astonishment grew as I realized it was the latter.

Upon investigating the memo that Mr. Swanson identified, it became clear that the public was being bludgeoned by his misinformation. Mr. Garland’s directive very clearly states that “spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution.” He also is very clear that the directive to investigate and prosecute is clearly targeted at those individuals, parents or not, who are harassing, intimidating, and threatening violence against school officials, board members, teachers and staff. One would think that Mr. Swanson, as the Broadwater County Attorney, might also be very concerned about those same school-related members being targeted with harassment, intimidation and violence in his community and across Montana.