Letter to the editor: Switch to greenhouse farming

I am a 7th grader at Meadow Hill Middle School, and I am learning about water conservation. I now realize that I am very lucky to live in a place like Montana where we haven’t had to worry about our water running out.

But others aren’t so lucky. Out of all the water on our planet, only 1% is available to humans. As our population grows, our water supply shrinks. Did you know that the U.S. uses more water than any other country? This puts us in even more danger of losing our water.

Luckily, there is a solution to this problem. Out of the 1% of water available to humans, most of it is used for agriculture. So naturally, our solution lies in more sustainable farming. The most sustainable way to farm is greenhouse farming. With greenhouse farming, you take up less space, make more food, and use 4 times less water! As an agricultural state, the best thing we can do to help conserve water is switch to greenhouse farming.

Addy Grant,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0