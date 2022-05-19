Letter to the editor: Take care of children already here

After listening to Sen. Steve Daines on the Senate floor compare women desiring to exercise their right to choose to sea turtles, I believe he would greatly benefit from reading the excellent May 11 letter from Addison Double.

She very clearly stated what "PRO" means with regard the reproductive rights.

I suspect the majority of Americans see only the fact that Republicans prefer forced childbirth, bounty hunters targeting women and their doctors, sanctioning rape and incest, and allowing in many situations a rapist parental rights. If the Republican party really believes in the "sanctity of life", they would in my opinion extend the "sanctity of life" to those children already here.

Protecting the federally funded U.S. Dept. of Agriculture K-12 school lunch program would be a start. That program is set to expire next month. Paid family leave, and child tax credit extension would show they will continue to care about the unborn after delivery.

Kathy Belke,

Stevensville

