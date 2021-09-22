Letter to the editor: Take meaningful climate action

As a Montana voter passionate about climate solutions, I was excited to read the opinion section of Sunday’s paper. With a smoky fire season still underway, and longer than ever to wait for good snow conditions (winters are shorter and shorter), now is the time to talk about climate change.

I particularly enjoyed Jim Steinbeisser’s letter and reading about his commitment to sustainable food production on his ranch. Contrary to popular opinion, “Meatless Monday” or even becoming a vegetarian will not move the needle on U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. According to EPA figures agriculture is responsible for only around 10% of emissions. That includes industrial row crops — which unlike grasslands do not add to biodiversity nor encourage and protect other animal species.