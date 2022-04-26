Letter to the editor: Take-out at Silver Park needs immediate attention

Thank you to Missoula's Park and Recreation, and the Downtown Foundation in working towards winning the $1.3 million grant earmarked for our in-town river access. If received, those monies will go a long way to improve Missoula's wonderful and ever-evolving relationship with the Clark Fork River. With that in mind, I would like to submit that the take-out at Silver Park needs immediate attention. I say so because as it stands now, at any flow, the take-out is problematic, not user-friendly and unsafe due to the constant swift current inherent on that south bank of the river. You have to be very athletic to safely land a raft there. Too many times I've seen well- intentioned folks attempt and fail at landing a boat at Silver Park. Scraped shins, stubbed toes and boats adrift are a commonality. I'd like to propose using heavy rip-rap rock immediately upstream of the ramp so as to create a much needed eddy and safe harbor to safely exit the river. I know I'm not alone in this sentiment. This problem is real, it is a liability and doesn't need a "study" to rectify. Missoula's boating public thanks you for this consideration.