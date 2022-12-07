Letter to the editor: Take political signs down

So, the election is over and we are all relieved! No more commercials making us wild.

Administrative rules of Montana (18.6.246) require all political signs be removed within 14 days of the date of the election which, we all know, was November 8, 2022. In Ravalli County this has not been done. Please remove these signs as the Montana Transportation Department has the authority to remove any political sign viewable from the public right away.

There is no reason to have these signs displayed any further so please comply.

We would be happy to see them gone. The Trump signs are just a reflection of your gullibility.

Merry Christmas!

Cheryl Sage,

Florence