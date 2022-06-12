Letter to the editor: Taking a stand

In the aftermath of the recent gun massacres, I feel the frustration of wondering what we as individuals can do to prevent the ongoing slaughter. A comment I’ve heard since Uvalde that reflects my frustration is “What did we think this 18-year-old was going to do with two assault rifles and reportedly 1,600 rounds of ammunition, if not kill people?” Why was he able to make the purchases?

The answer? We have allowed him access to this killing potential. We have given power to people who have allowed this to happen. We have not held ourselves or our government accountable.

It is time for me to take a stand. I hereby declare that I will never again vote to elect anyone who is not willing to put into place gun regulations that will protect me, my neighbors, and our children. I will not vote for anyone who does not publicly speak up for gun control legislation. I don’t care if you’re running for school board, mayor, legislative office or U.S. president. If I don’t see or hear evidence that you support gun control, you will not get my vote.

One small step, one lit candle. It’s what I can do.

Kathy Jones,

Lolo

