Letter to the editor: Talk to doctor about vaccine

I have a comment on the vaccine hesitant/resistant out there.

I've been speaking with some of my late-boomer cohorts and we quickly get to the point of, "How old are these vaccine hesitant/resistant folks? Anyone remember Polio shots in grade school? We made it."

Considering today's access to multiple information-providing platforms — just talk to, and trust/weigh the information provided by your primary care provider on the best path forward for you.

I finally have a little travel on the horizon. I would hope it's not canceled, again, by a situation that can be avoided.

Robert Van Driest,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0