 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Talk to doctor about vaccine
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Talk to doctor about vaccine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I have a comment on the vaccine hesitant/resistant out there.

I've been speaking with some of my late-boomer cohorts and we quickly get to the point of, "How old are these vaccine hesitant/resistant folks? Anyone remember Polio shots in grade school? We made it."

Considering today's access to multiple information-providing platforms — just talk to, and trust/weigh the information provided by your primary care provider on the best path forward for you.

I finally have a little travel on the horizon. I would hope it's not canceled, again, by a situation that can be avoided.

Robert Van Driest,

Florence

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News