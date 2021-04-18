Letter to the editor: Tax break promises don't work for most

Open letter to Sen. Greg Hertz:

No offense meant, but I don't think that a guy who runs a grocery store company and has a BA in business should be attempting to re-write the state's income tax code.

Just sayin'.

While I support your expressed desire to simplify our tax code, why is your party always trying to give the upper income earners the tax breaks? Neoliberal economics is a demonstrable failed exercise in fiscal policy, which just continues to widen the income gap and further exacerbate income inequality. If you want to support the people of the state of Montana, chiming the same ol' sing-song, fairy tale, trickle-down nonsense about attracting business by giving the top earners the tax breaks, just does not work for the majority of us!

Additionally, any elimination of energy conservation tax breaks is ridiculous considering the plight of the planet. We can't continue to bury our heads in the sand, deny the science, ignore the melting ice, unstable weather, increasing wildfires brought on by our carbon-based economies and go backwards with our fiscal/tax policy.

Thanks for taking a minute.

By the way, my father-in-law is in Polson. (He probably voted for you.)