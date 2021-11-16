Letter to the editor: Tax cuts for rich

Just think, Republicans under Trump pushed through a $2.3 trillion tax cut for the very rich, but they are doing their best to stop the $1.7 trillion bill for social improvements and climate change problems, which was for us, the non-rich. The very rich needed more money to put in their offshore tax havens.
This was not enough for Gov. Greg Gianforte, however, as he implemented another tax cut for himself in Montana. We, however, did not get enough to even pay the 3 percent increase in state college tuition increases for our college-age children.
Rudy Gideon,
Missoula