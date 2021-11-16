 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Tax cuts for rich

  • 0

Just think, Republicans under Trump pushed through a $2.3 trillion tax cut for the very rich, but they are doing their best to stop the $1.7 trillion bill for social improvements and climate change problems, which was for us, the non-rich. The very rich needed more money to put in their offshore tax havens.

This was not enough for Gov. Greg Gianforte, however, as he implemented another tax cut for himself in Montana. We, however, did not get enough to even pay the 3 percent increase in state college tuition increases for our college-age children.

Rudy Gideon,

Missoula  

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News