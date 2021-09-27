Letter to the editor: Tax holiday needs to be repealed

Does anyone remember FarmAid with Willie Nelson?
It seems Max Baucus is trying to put the same fear of the demise of the family farm in us if you’re to believe the commercials on TV. For some reason I think Max is going to struggle along on his ranch. After all, it’s managed for the last 150 years with tax rates much higher through quite a bit of that time.
The tax holiday of the past four years at the hands of the Republicans, on the backs of the rest of the middle class, needs to be repealed.
Call or write our senators and that worthless representative.
Joel Nordby,
Milltown