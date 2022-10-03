Letter to the editor: Tax increase pain is self-inflicted

It seems that city and county government get most of the blame for property tax increases, but people need to keep in mind that a good portion of your tax bill funds items that were put into place by the voters. 32% of the tax bill on our home funds items that were voted on. Many of these items were necessary, some not so much in my opinion. We have been told to expect an 11% increase in city taxes and I understand the county is expecting an increase of about 10%. If you live within the city limits, you pay both city and county taxes. If you are a renter your rent will likely increase because of this. We are also being asked to fund the Crisis Intervention Levy and improvements to the Missoula County Fairgrounds. These items will also affect your property taxes/rent. If you support these items and are comfortable with your rent increasing more than it is already bound to, you should feel good about voting for them. If you feel your rent is already too high you need to be careful what you vote for, as some of the pain is self-inflicted.