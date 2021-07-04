 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Tax legislation benefits wealthiest
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Tax legislation benefits wealthiest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Montana state Republican Sen. Greg Hertz sponsored Senate Bill 159, which was passed and signed into law. It cut the top state income tax from 6.9% to 6.75% until 2024. This tax cut will primarily benefit the highest income earners in Montana. Over 80% of the cuts will go to the wealthiest 20% of Montanans.

Senator Hertz also sponsored Senate Bill 399, which was passed and signed into law. It goes into effect in 2024 as SB 159 phases out. If further cuts taxes for the wealthiest Montanans and eliminates dozens of tax credits.

These tax bills will cost the state $60 million in lost revenues.

Remember this when you next vote: Democrats work for you, not just a few.

Suz Rittenhouse,

Polson

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News