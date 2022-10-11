Letter to the editor: Tax the wealthy

Proving once again talk of affordable housing is mostly rhetoric the City and the County are both raising property taxes double percentages. Talk about climate awareness is also cheap; at least one commissioner was “excited” to put a $19 million bond before voters that will include maintaining recreational ice 12 months a year.

Ramos and Koprivica had it mostly right in their Oct. 2 editorials; Missoula County and City have a spending problem with other people’s money. The bonds are generally amenities for the minority of citizens; projects like acquiring the landfill and garbage system, which everyone would use and would benefit the environment, never seem to get considered. The exception here is the crisis center bond which has the potential to help us all.

Missoulians rarely see a bond they don’t like, but when voting think about the tax increases and who ultimately benefits. Also, keep in mind while folks are struggling with housing, our local officials want to spend $40 million on new offices in the near future. We should be taxing the wealthy to help the community; not the other way around. Consider the big picture and the long term when you vote.

Dudley Improta,

Missoula