Letter to the editor: Taxation disparity

I have been listening to Republican lawmakers at all levels demonize the Biden tax plan with apocalyptic warnings of the consequences of big business paying its fair share. Time and time again the voices of Republicans across the nation have told us that the 2017 tax cuts weren’t handouts to corporations, they were gifts to hardworking Americans.

State Sen. Greg Hertz’s column in several Montana newspapers reiterated this position and reminded me of a lingering question — why does my grandson, a college student who works at a low-wage job during school breaks and holidays, pay more federal income tax than FedEx, Charter, and Nike (just to name a few)?

It’s difficult to conceive of a response that would justify such disparity in taxation. If Republicans have an answer, I’d like to hear it.

Connie Gates,

Helena

