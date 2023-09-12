I am oh so happy that Missoula has been spending more and more funds on benefits for the homeless. I am quite serious. Why you ask? Because a tax increase was just passed that will make me and the rest of the just-getting-byers lose our homes and join the ranks of the exploding population of the homeless. Please continue to rapidly increase benefits for the homeless. As the taxed-to-death property owners in Missoula will have to have more benefits as we transfer to being homeless. So please keep passing tax increases and mis-spending what the voters approve the funds for and get on with more investments in more benefits for the homeless.