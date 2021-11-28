Letter to the editor: Taxes increasing

Over the next few days in Missoula, bank and credit union checking and savings account will be greatly reduced, if not emptied. All for the purpose of fulfilling our local officials' unending desire for more revenue.

An analysis of your real estate tax bill we all received earlier this month will show why I say this. Missoula city taxes were up 8.69% over last year; county taxes were up 10.04%, and city parks (not Fort Missoula) was up a whopping 19.4%. If these increases continue at the same percentage rates, it will mean city taxes will double in 8.3 years, county will double in 7.2 years, and hang on, city parks will double in just 3.71 years.

I wonder why my real estate tax bill did not arrive until election day, after we had already voted.

The final coup de grace came with Missoula City Water announcing double-digit rate increases in water and sewer after stating just a couple of years ago that water rate increases were several years in the future.

In a couple more years I may have to tell Social Security to send my monthly retirement check directly to the county treasurer to be distributed to our local revenue-thirsty bureaucrats.

Fred R. Luety,

Missoula

