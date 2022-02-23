Letter to the editor: Taxing Mount Jumbo users

I appreciate Smoke Elser's reminder of Mount Jumbo use history (Missoulian Feb. 20). I grew up in Missoula in the 60s and 70s and I know a lot has changed. Things once taken for granted no longer happen — motorcycles up the Rattlesnake and all over Blue Mountain to take just one example.

The point is, historical use does not necessarily confer legitimacy. How many young people and young families have horses and the attendant infrastructure? How many students in Eva-Maria Maggi's political science class own horses and all their stuff?

The answer speaks for itself and for whether the vast majority of today's Mount Jumbo users should be taxed for or otherwise inconvenienced by the use of horses on Mount Jumbo.

Robert Long,

Polson

