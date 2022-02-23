 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Taxing Mount Jumbo users

  • 0

I appreciate Smoke Elser's reminder of Mount Jumbo use history (Missoulian Feb. 20). I grew up in Missoula in the 60s and 70s and I know a lot has changed. Things once taken for granted no longer happen — motorcycles up the Rattlesnake and all over Blue Mountain to take just one example.

The point is, historical use does not necessarily confer legitimacy. How many young people and young families have horses and the attendant infrastructure? How many students in Eva-Maria Maggi's political science class own horses and all their stuff?

The answer speaks for itself and for whether the vast majority of today's Mount Jumbo users should be taxed for or otherwise inconvenienced by the use of horses on Mount Jumbo.

Robert Long,

Polson

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News