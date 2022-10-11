Letter to the editor: TDS Fiber looking forward to serving Missoula

TDS Fiber is thrilled to be coming to Missoula. Thank you to the leaders of Missoula for agreeing to allow us to bring our fiber-to-the home network to your community.

The franchise agreement between TDS Metrocom and the city of Missoula is now official and TDS would like to thank Mayor Jordan Hess and the following members of the Missoula City Council for solidifying this agreement: Heidi West, Jennifer Savage, Mirtha Becerra, Gwen Jones, Daniel Carlino, Amber Sherrill, Mike Nugent, Stacie M. Anderson, John Contos, Sandra Vaseka, and Kristen Jordan. In addition, many thanks to Chief Administrative Officer Dale Bickell and City Attorney Jim Nugent for their excellent work to make this approval a reality.

In addition to 2Gig fiber internet, TDS will be bringing digital TV entertainment and phone services to nearly 35,000 businesses and homes in the Missoula and Lolo areas. TDS leaders see great potential in Missoula and are excited to expand our fiber network in the Hub of Five Valleys. TDS Fiber looks forward to growing its business and workforce in Missoula and technologically preparing its residents for today and the future.

Sign up for construction updates on tdsfiber.com.

Andrew S. Petersen, SVP Corporate Affairs,

Madison, Wisconsin