Letter to the editor: Teach responsible gun safety

I grew up in Missoula in a time that most households owned at least one gun if not more used for hunting. (the '60s and '70s) The gun cabinet was locked but the key to it was on the top and we all knew it. We were all taught to respect the gun and what it could do if used. All our friends knew the key was on top. They were also taught to respect the weapon. So many of the youth today are not taught this respect. Too many video games with guns that kill everything in sight only to be replayed with everything coming back to life – no reality.