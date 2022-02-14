 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Teach with equity

I applaud the Subcommittee of the Board of Education for encouraging teachers to teach with equity. In the Feb. 10 edition of the Missoulian, it was reported that Gov. Greg Gianforte and others see “equity” as a Marxist and racist approach to education. They prefer the word equality for students.

A meme that can be Googled uses pictures to show equality versus equity. In equality there is an assumption that everyone will benefit from the same supports, the same education. Equity gives a helping hand.

Here are a few examples of equity expressed in everyday ways: Wearing glasses so we can see and hearing aids to hear and not be isolated but part of a community. Motorized carts in grocery stores. Braille or audio books so members of our book club can share their reading experience with us. Computers that spell check for those of us who are spelling challenged.

Equity makes it possible for those having different needs to be able to learn and enjoy activities and sports and are not part of a Marxist system. Inclusion of the word “equity” encourages teachers to offer what will best help that student to be the best they can be.

Carole Berkoff

Victor

