Letter to the editor: Teacher shortage

There is an excellent quote from the book "Cold Mountain" that can really apply to today's teacher shortage crisis. "They call this war a cloud over the land. But they made the weather, and then they stand in the rain and say, "Sh**, it's raining."

There is a cloud over the land of education right now and it is being created by all the state legislatures that are trying to pass laws about what books can be read, turning in a year's worth of lesson plans, parents screaming at school board meetings and teachers when they don't get their way, a lack of discipline, poor pay, people ignoring COVID safety protocols putting teachers' lives in danger, and the list goes on. Then when the numbers of dedicated teachers starts shrinking they stand around and wonder what is wrong.

Maybe some people are okay with an uneducated populace, but the majority are not. Be careful what you wish for, people — get out of the rain before we all drown.

Ruth Anne Wilson-Jones,

Hamilton

