Letter to the editor: Tell city, county to reject resolution

I have lived in Missoula 29 years and have watched the quality of life disintegrate as vagrants beg at busy street corners and in store parking lots, ignoring the “Help Wanted” signs everywhere. Crime has skyrocketed. Landmarks around town are being trashed. Fires in vagrant camps break out regularly under the Reserve Street Bridge. If you float the rivers, watch for hypodermic needles and trash.

Our politicians think it is OK to expand camping and shelters for people who may or may not be from Missoula but who have heard Missoula officials are a soft touch, so are flooding into our community to take advantage of all our free services at the expense of taxpayers.

Now I hear that Missoula City Council and Missoula County commissioners want Missoula citizens to accept a resolution that will condemn a majority of our population in the name of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. These are code words for telling most of us that we don’t count and if we don’t fit their definition of diversity, we won’t receive services or jobs.

Tell City Council and Missoula commissioners you reject Resolution 2021-087 before Aug. 16, when council members will vote at their regular council meeting.

Susan Campbell Reneau,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 8 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1