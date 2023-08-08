Like many of my friends and neighbors (perhaps most of them), I am concerned with our rapidly changing climate but find myself caught up living daily life with my family.

I found NorthWestern Energy has released its 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). This is its forward-looking map of how it will provide energy for its electric markets, including much of Montana. This report is full of graphs and responsible-sounding text that is difficult to sort out. What did strike me is the hollowness of NorthWestern Energy's commitment to move to net-zero carbon emissions for providing our electricity. NorthWestern Energy plans to continue to pollute the atmosphere with carbon until 2050. And even this distant date is a soft target — the IRP states they may continue to burn natural gas beyond 2050 to meet peak energy needs.