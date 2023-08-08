Like many of my friends and neighbors (perhaps most of them), I am concerned with our rapidly changing climate but find myself caught up living daily life with my family.
I found NorthWestern Energy has released its 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). This is its forward-looking map of how it will provide energy for its electric markets, including much of Montana. This report is full of graphs and responsible-sounding text that is difficult to sort out. What did strike me is the hollowness of NorthWestern Energy's commitment to move to net-zero carbon emissions for providing our electricity. NorthWestern Energy plans to continue to pollute the atmosphere with carbon until 2050. And even this distant date is a soft target — the IRP states they may continue to burn natural gas beyond 2050 to meet peak energy needs.
As disturbing as this 27 year timeline is, NorthWestern Energy has no detailed plan to make this energy transition. This snail's pace approach to change is alarming as we repeatedly witness climate change fueled events.
Email the Public Service Commission (pschelp@mt.gov, include: “RE docket 2022.11.102” before Aug. 23) to demand that NorthWestern Energy accelerate their transition from fossil fuels.
Brian Barr,
Missoula